Rains in UAE: Inside the factory that makes salt flares for cloud-seeding

Photo: Supplied

The UAE has the first factory to produce high-quality salt flares for cloud-seeding in the region or, maybe, even in the world, bringing three times the performance compared to the commonly used hygroscopic material.

The National Centre of Meteorology’s (NCM) Emirates Weather Enhancement Factory in Abu Dhabi where salt flares for cloud-seeding are manufactured, is a unique facility that combines science, technology, and engineering to produce equipment for weather modification.

The factory specialises in creating flares that contain harmless natural salts, which are used in the UAE’s cloud-seeding missions to enhance rainfall in the region.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Shedding light on this project, Alya Al Mazroui, Director of the UAE Rain Enhancement Program (UAEREP) said, “Prof. Linda Zou’s work on nanotechnology-based cloud-seeding materials has resulted in an exclusive UAE-produced product that has demonstrated a 300 per cent increase in number of large water droplets, compared to conventional seeding materials. These novel seeding materials are manufactured at the NCM’s Emirates Weather Enhancement Factory.”

‘Exclusively manufactured in the UAE’

“There is no other country that has come up with this material. So, its exclusively manufactured in the UAE and, now, we are working towards the commercialisation phase. It’s a tangible outcome of our efforts that is useable now and enhances the effectiveness of the operation.”

“This was a breakthrough outcome of the UAEREP. We are focusing on nanotechnology as a field,” she added.

Mazroui highlighted the innovative material initially developed in 2016 underwent extensive evaluation by scientists worldwide. “It required a lot of research to take it from the technology-readiness level from the early stages to Phase 9, which is the commercialisation phase. We are already at the manufacturing phase now and are weighing the commercialisation aspect.”

Experts explained that inside the facility, the manufacturing process is a meticulous one. Raw materials, including specific types of salts like potassium chloride and sodium chloride, are measured and combined under controlled conditions, to produce the flares.

Scientists, technicians and engineers work in a lab-like setting, ensuring that the chemical composition and particle size of the salts are optimal for cloud-seeding. The mixture is then carefully packed into cartridges that are designed to release the salt particles effectively when deployed in the air.

Each flare undergoes quality checks and rigorous testing to ensure it will function properly under various weather conditions. The final flares are then loaded onto aircraft that are equipped for cloud-seeding missions. When the planes reach the clouds, the flares are ignited, releasing salt particles into the atmosphere. These particles encourage the formation of water droplets, which can help stimulate precipitation.

“This salt is used in the flares that are loaded in the aircraft but they are not yet used in generators. We still use the hygroscopic (material that readily absorbs moisture from its surroundings, particularly from the air) material for that,” added Mazroui.

Enhancing capabilities