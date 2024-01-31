Rains in UAE: Avoid using phones, reckless stunts like drifting during bad weather, motorists told

Published: Wed 31 Jan 2024, 5:51 PM Last updated: Wed 31 Jan 2024, 5:54 PM

Several parts of Abu Dhabi witnessed light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday (Jan 31), prompting the police to urge drivers to follow safe practices and stay focused, especially during upcoming rainy days. Residents are asked to commit to safe driving and not get distracted by mobile phones while driving during the downpour.

The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology has indicated a probability of rainfall especially tonight and tomorrow morning. It will cloudy on Friday, accompanied by some convective clouds over some Northern and Eastern areas. The Met Department predicts a significant drop in temperatures on Saturday.

The country will be affected by a surface depression extending from the south-west, accompanied by humid south-easterly winds. Additionally, there will be an extension of an upper air trough of low pressure and a westerly air stream, leading to the flow of clouds from the south-west, as reported by the NCM.

Dubai's Road and Transport Authority (RTA) have asked drivers to follow speed limits, maintain distance, avoid sudden braking, and pull over on the side of the road if visibility is impaired. It is important to double the safety distance with other vehicles during bad weather.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi urged motorists to adhere to safety rules, avoid reckless driving and drifting, and follow traffic laws during rainfall. Drivers are advised to keep windows clean, maintain lights, and replace old tires during rainy conditions. Residents have been asked to stay away from valleys and water gatherings and follow safety instructions during rainfall for everyone's safety.

During heavy rain, drivers should steer clear of valleys and bodies of water, the police said in its advisory. In fact, entering flooded valleys — regardless of level of danger — is a serious offence punishable by a Dh2,000 fine, 23 black points, 60-day confiscation of vehicles.

