Look: Rains lash different parts of UAE

Several parts of the UAE witnessed light to moderate to heavy rainfall late on Wednesday night (January 31) and the early hours of Thursday morning (February 1).
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) in the UAE, light to moderate to heavy rain was reported in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.
The Met department had said on Tuesday that the country will be affected by a surface depression.
The Met department had said that on Thursday, the upper air trough will gradually deepen as the amounts of clouds increase over scattered areas, with convective clouds, especially over the northern, eastern and coastal areas, accompanied by rainfall frequently with a decrease in temperature.
Dubai Police had, on Wednesday, urged motorists to drive safely during rain. The authority asked drivers to reduce speed limits and maintain a safe distance from the road's edge.
Watch video below:
Importantly, the authority urged motorists to use the air conditioning on the outer circulation mode to avoid wind shield fogging and maintain clear visibility. They also asked drivers to use low-beam headlights to enhance visibility as well ensure the wind shield wipers were good and in working order. The police also urged motorists to inspect their vehicle's brakes after traversing through puddles.
Dubai's Road and Transport Authority (RTA) asked drivers to follow speed limits.
The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi urged motorists to adhere to safety rules, avoid reckless driving and drifting, and follow traffic laws during rainfall.
