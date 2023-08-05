Look: From fallen trees to toppled boards, how Dubai cleared roads as rainstorm whips UAE

Specialised teams were deployed across the city to address the emergencies and issues amidst the unstable weather

Photo Source: X (Twitter)

by Kirstin Bernabe Published: Sat 5 Aug 2023, 10:30 PM

When heavy rain and strong winds battered Dubai on Saturday afternoon, trees were uprooted and some boards and hoardings fell to the ground. For many residents, these were unexpected sights but what turned out to be more surprising was — the authorities' prompt response.

Almost immediately, fallen trees and boards were towed away, and pools of rainwater were drained.

In photos shared on X (Twitter), the Dubai Municipality (DM) showed how its specialised teams efficiently handled the impact of unstable weather conditions.

While huge trees were loaded onto trucks in some neighbourhoods, personnel in orange shirts were seen picking up smaller branches and sweeping leaves off the roads.

"They efficiently managed emergencies, including draining rainwater accumulations and addressing all reported issues," the authority said.

Dubai has always vowed to keep residents safe: And on Saturday, amidst the rainstorm, it delivered on its promise.

In other parts of the country, precautionary measures were also taken. Sharjah temporarily closed all its public parks, and kept emergency teams on high alert.

