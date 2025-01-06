'It's like snow': UAE residents go ice chasing in Al Ain, RAK as temperatures near 0°C

With temperatures in the UAE dropping to near zero degrees, many residents have been ice-chasing. While some have been lucky enough to catch glimpses of ice, others experienced near-freezing temperatures in person.

Sharjah resident Nizar Ahmed left his home at 11.30pm on Saturday with seven friends to hike the Jebel Jais mountain before sunrise on Sunday. “At about one in the morning, we reached the point until we could drive, and then we began our hike," he said. “We got to the highest peak at around 4am. However, we recorded the lowest temperature of -2.5°C just before sunrise."

Nizar with friends

Nizar, who often goes rain and ice chasing, said that despite the low temperatures, the formation of ice was limited this year. “Last year, when we went, it had rained the previous night,” he recalled. “This led to the formation of icicles all over the area. This year there was no rain. However, on our way down, we noticed a plastic sheet which had collected dew overnight. There was a lot of ice on that sheet, which looked just like snow.”

Temperatures in the UAE have been falling, with some areas experiencing temperatures as low as 1.8°C. However, according to weather forecasts, a gradual temperature increase can be expected on Monday.

Experiencing freezing weather

Dubai resident Muhammed Sajjad, who runs the popular Instagram account @uaeweatherman, drove with fellow weather enthusiasts to Raknah in Al Ain in the early hours of Saturday.

Sajjad with friends

They were able to experience temperatures as low as 2.9°C. “We were expecting to see frost because we have experienced it previously, but this year, we were not as lucky,” he said. “That is mainly because the low temperatures only lasted about five minutes.”

He added that the people, who drove there in a convoy of over 30 cars, went ready to enjoy the weather. “Everyone was dressed in thick clothes to experience the freezing weather,” he said. “We also built a fire and stood around it to warm ourselves.”

Sajjad said that although temperatures will rise from Monday, there is a chance of rain on Thursday. “According to the weather charts, the rain will cause temperatures to dip again,” he said.

Making tea at Jebel Yibir Sharjah resident Saji Sahadevan and his family went with three other families to Jebel Yibir on Saturday early morning to experience the cold weather. "We reached there around 5.30am and spent a couple of hours there," he said. "The temperatures ranged between 0 and 1°C during the entire time we were there." The families who are regular adventurers, went to the mountaintop ready for a memorable experience. "We took our stove and cooked ourselves a meal," he said. "We made karak tea and dosa (rice pancakes) from there for breakfast. It was a really great experience." Saji with family Saji added that the roads to Jebel Yibir have improved dramatically, making it very easy to access location for adventure lovers like himself.