In pictures: UAE residents brave rain, flooded roads as life goes on amidst unstable weather

Here's how the morning went for expats and drivers on the streets and highways of Dubai and Sharjah

by

Kirstin Bernabe

 /

Shihab

 /

Neeraj Murali
Photo by Shihab
Published: Fri 17 Nov 2023, 9:48 AM

Last updated: Fri 17 Nov 2023, 9:52 AM

It's business as usual for many UAE residents on Friday despite the downpour that lashed the country overnight till morning.

The government on Thursday advised private companies to implement flexible work patterns and ensure employees' safety as unstable weather conditions were expected to continue.

Those who work in essential sectors and others with urgent matters to attend to are advised to stay safe and heed authorities' advice when heading out.

Here's how the morning went for residents in Dubai and Sharjah:

This cleaner in Al Quoz, Dubai, rain-suited up as he went about his job despite the heavy downpour:

Photo by Sahim Salim
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

These Sharjah residents rolled up their pants and waded across flooded roads — with or without umbrellas.

Need a cab? This Dubai taxi didn't mind the rainwater on the streets to serve residents at Discovery Gardens.

On days like this, motorists should brace for the unexpected: A car broke down at a rain-drenched roundabout in Dubai's Jebel Ali but had been promptly towed away.

From a sedan to an SUV, cars were seen splashing through a flooded road at Dubai Investments Parks.

On some roads in Sharjah, traffic came to a standstill.

