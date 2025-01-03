Dubai: Rains hit some areas; motorists urged to exercise extra caution

Light to moderate rains hit parts of Dubai on Friday, as per the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), and drivers were advised to be extra cautious.

Areas of Umm Suqeim, Jumeirah, Al Safa and Al Jaddaf witnessed some rain in the early morning.

Today's weather forecast expected rain to fall in several areas as partly cloudy to cloudy skies sometimes blanket some northern, eastern and coastal regions of the UAE.

Dubai Police have taken to X to advise motorists to exercise extra caution amid the rainfall. It has listed some rules to follow during the rain like: