Dubai: Rains hit some areas; motorists urged to exercise extra caution

The police advised drivers to turn on beam lights and make sure their windshield wipers are working

Published: Fri 3 Jan 2025, 7:56 AM

Updated: Fri 3 Jan 2025, 8:13 AM

Light to moderate rains hit parts of Dubai on Friday, as per the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), and drivers were advised to be extra cautious.

Areas of Umm Suqeim, Jumeirah, Al Safa and Al Jaddaf witnessed some rain in the early morning.

Today's weather forecast expected rain to fall in several areas as partly cloudy to cloudy skies sometimes blanket some northern, eastern and coastal regions of the UAE.

Dubai Police have taken to X to advise motorists to exercise extra caution amid the rainfall. It has listed some rules to follow during the rain like:

  • Turn on low beam headlights
  • Check your brakes after driving through water
  • Stay away from valleys and flooded areas
  • Make sure your windshield wipers are working
  • Drive slower and keep away from the edge of the road
  • Use outside air settings to stop fog an the windshield
  • Check weather updates from official sources only

Drivers were also advised to stay alert, anticipate others mistakes and call 901 in non-emergency cases and 999 in case of an emergency.

