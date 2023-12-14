Dubai braces for cooler temperatures; heavy rains forecasted in parts of the UAE

KT file

UAE residents can expect cooler temperatures in the coming days, while the weather in the country is expected to remain unpredictable.

On Thursday, the temperatures in Dubai will likely decrease by 2 to 4°C until Friday, making it relatively cold. The mercury is expected to hover around 25°C, with evening temperatures dropping to 17°C. Additionally, there is a possibility of light rain in some areas of the Emirates, while heavy showers are forecasted over Ras Al Khaimah.

Speaking with Khaleej Times on Wednesday, Dr Ahmed Habib from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said, "Thursday will see medium to low cloud cover over both land and sea. Anticipate some rainfall as the pressure system progresses, moving steadily towards the coastal area between Abu Dhabi and Dubai. This will be due to a swift passage of a westward-moving low-pressure system over the UAE. Starting today (Thursday) from late morning onwards, this pressure system will quickly traverse the region."

He also explained it would be humid over internal and northern areas, with the day being fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times over the islands and some coastal and northern areas with a chance of rainfall.

Rainfall expected in Ras Al Khaimah

"The cloud cover is expected to gather predominantly over the Ras Al Khaimah region, increasing the likelihood of rainfall there, particularly in the northern areas of the UAE. Subsequently, it will slowly shift eastward, affecting specific areas in Fujairah.

"By Friday morning, it is anticipated to exit the country, bringing along light morning rain as it departs. The sea will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf tomorrow," he added.

Earlier in November, Dubai encountered heavy rainfall, leading to reports of water-logging across various parts of the emirate.

Drivers grappled through flooded roads, navigating the heavy downpours in Sharjah and Ajman. Umm Al Quwain faced a torrential downpour with dark skies and showers enveloping Khor Fakkan on the east coast of the UAE.

Footage on social media also showed water coursing through wadis in the Northern Emirates, with repeated warnings from authorities to avoid those areas during heavy rainfall.

End of autumn season

Throwing light on the onset of winter, Habib also emphasised that the UAE is at the end of the autumn season, with winter officially beginning around December 22-23.

The weatherman said, "Until now, the country has been experiencing average temperatures. Actually, it has been a bit higher than average. This will likely continue with sporadic temperature drops that we will experience for a couple of days until winter commences in the third week of December.

"Typically, January is the coldest month of the year in the UAE, with February also recording temperatures less than December," he added.

