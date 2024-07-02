21°C to 50°C in UAE: Why do temperatures vary between different areas?

Published: Tue 2 Jul 2024, 6:09 PM Last updated: Tue 2 Jul 2024, 6:44 PM

Even as temperatures in the UAE cross the 50°C-mark as summer peaks, there are certain areas that continue to record lows of 22°C. While areas like Al Dhafra have seen highs hovering around 50°C in the past few weeks, it’s relatively cooler in Al Ain’s Raknah.

According to an expert, Raknah continuing to record 22°C is due to unique characteristics that are different from other parts of the UAE.

Explaining the reasons for the disparity in temperature, Dr Ahmed Habib from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), in an interview with Khaleej Times on Tuesday said, “Raknah is a unique location. Approximately nine years ago, we organised some special studies and this revealed that its topography is distinctive. If you look at the map of Raknah and its stations, you will notice consistently lower temperatures.”

During the winter months, particularly in January, Raknah experiences notably sub-zero temperatures, which often result in the formation of icicles and freezing water in the area.

Shining a spotlight on the reasons, he added, “Its special topography includes features like wadis, trees within these wadis, and dunes. As the air mass moves from higher to lower elevations, it cools down, causing a temperature drop. This particularly happens at night and early morning. The sand here is also somewhat different. All these factors together contribute to the unique temperature of Raknah, making it a special place due to its diverse topography.”

How will north-westerly winds effect region?

Meanwhile, he also highlighted that beginning today and continuing into Wednesday, the country will be under the effect of north-westerly winds.

“As a result, temperatures are not excessively high, with some locations recording maximum daytime temperatures of 46°C or 47°C.”