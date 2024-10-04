'We can save money again': Riders rejoice after Dubai Metro lifts e-scooter ban

Under new RTA rules, e-scooters must be folded on Dubai Metro. Photo: Angel Tesorero

Published: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 6:22 PM

JA Padua, 28, is relieved that he can once again use his e-scooter for his daily commute between home and work, after the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Friday announced lifting the ban on e-scooters inside Dubai Metro and Tram.

For the Dubai resident, being able to bring e-scooters inside the trains again would mean not only convenience but also savings.

“I will no longer need to walk for more than a kilometre from the metro station to our office – or take a short taxi ride when I’m already late – I just need to hop on to my e-scooter and swing to work,” said Padua, who lives near Al Furjan Metro Station and works at Jumeirah Lake Towers.

Filipina expat Gemma Asuncion, who works at a mall connected to a metro station, said: “I can now save again at least Dh500 monthly by using my reliable e-scooter rather than taking a short taxi ride from home going to Al Rigga Metro Station.”

“E-scooters are still the fastest and most economical way to go around the city on short distances,” she added.

Transportation and tech experts also welcomed the move as they said “it is in the interest of everyone to have an efficient transport system". Many Dubai residents use e-scooters that are widely promoted for their practicality as first- and last-mile green mobility solutions.

The temporary ban on e-scooters inside Dubai Metro and Tram was first implemented on March 1 this year, citing safety of passengers as the rationale for the decision. It was reportedly prompted by an incident in mid-February at Onpassive Metro Station, where operations were delayed for nearly an hour after smoke was detected from one of the e-scooters onboard.

Following the ban, only non-electric scooters and foldable bicycles without batteries were permitted inside the trains. Authorities warned e-scooters are powered by lithium-ion batteries that can overheat, catch fire and cause an explosion, especially when damaged or manufactured defectively.

The RTA lifted the ban on October 4 with restrictions, including imposing specific requirements on the size and weight of e-scooters. Only foldable e-scooters without a seat can be brought inside the train and they must be only 120cm x 70cm x 40cm in size, and must not weigh more than 20kg.

Riders must also fold their e-scooters when entering stations, platforms, or onboard the trains/trams. Riding of e-scooters or e-bikes is not allowed in stations or footbridges. E-scooters must also be turned off at all times inside Metro or Tram premises. More regulations can be found here.

Integral part of transport system

For Emirati traffic safety researcher Dr Mostafa Al Dah, removing the ban is a welcome development. “It is great to see that the authorities – upon further study – have decided to update the regulations on this issue." he told Khaleej Times on Friday.

“I am sure it is in the interest of everyone to enable an efficient transport system, and I think these newer transport devices are an integral part of the transport system. I hope this eases the commute for thousands of people who use this mode of transport every day. They (e-scooters) are here for the long-term," added Al Dah, who is founder of MA-Traffic Consulting and former head of traffic studies section at Dubai Police.

Use safer, more reliable batteries

Italian expat and tech journalist Simone Majocchi agreed with lifting the ban and noted: “They (authorities) are giving back to people the last-mile transportation solution.”