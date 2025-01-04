Watch: Women of Dubai Police thank 'symbol of giving' Sheikha Hind with military parades

The women of Dubai Police came together to express their 'highest gratitude' to Sheikha Hind on Saturday, January 4.

This year, while celebrating accession day, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, honoured his wife, Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum.

In a heartfelt video on X, women in the authority were seen performing military parades as a woman voiced over the clips.

The narrator of the video described Sheikha Hind, calling her the mother of giving and generosity and the "symbol of goodness and giving". The authority highlighted her "humanitarian initiatives, her great contributions" and her "unlimited support" as well.

Watch the video, in Arabic, below: