Watch: Wadis overflow, heavy rains hit parts of UAE; orange alert issued for thunderstorms

Published: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 7:29 AM Last updated: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 10:05 AM

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued an orange alert on Tuesday, August 6, for thunder storms as well as blowing dust or sand. An orange alert was also issued as wind and rough seas conditions continue.

The weather department sent out an orange alert today, notifying residents of chances of rainfall today due to the formation of convective clouds. Fresh winds reaching up to of 40 kmph are expected to blow over some eastern, southern, and internal areas until 7pm on Wednesday.

Earlier this morning, light rains have been pouring in some areas of Al Ain and in the heart of Abu Dhabi. Videos posted by Storm Centre show heavy drizzles and light rains in various parts of the country.

Some wadis in some parts of the country were also seen overflowing due to the rains.

The met noted that Oman Sea will experience fresh winds reaching up to 45 kmph, as well as rough seas with waves reaching seven feet at times. The orange alert for wind and rough seas will last until 6pm today, and advises caution for those engaging in outdoor activities.