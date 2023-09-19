Watch: UAE's swift humanitarian response to flood-hit Libya

Photos: WAM

Published: Tue 19 Sep 2023, 10:18 PM

The UAE's humanitarian response to Storm Daniel in Libya exemplifies its commitment to supporting friendly countries during times of crisis.

The UAE acted quickly to support the humanitarian relief efforts in Libya, where floods and heavy rains caused a severe crisis.

Thousands of people have been killed or gone missing, and many regions have suffered extensive damage. The UAE showed high professionalism in planning, executing, and reaching out to those in need.

Within hours of the storm, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, directed to provide urgent relief aid and send search and rescue (SAR) teams to Libya, demonstrating solidarity with the Libyan people in the wake of the disaster.

The UAE is providing various forms of assistance to help Libya cope with the crisis.

Following the directives of the President, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), ordered the ERC to provide urgent humanitarian aid to flood victims in Libya.

Shelter, food, health supplies, and other crucial necessities were sent to areas that experienced the worst devastation as part of a relief programme launched by the ERC to help those affected.

On September 12, the UAE's SAR team arrived at Benina Airport in Libya and immediately began their mission to assist in dealing with the storm's aftermath.

Four helicopters, rescue vehicles, boats, sonar and thermal equipment, and power generators were among the resources sent by the UAE to the disaster zones. The Emirati SAR teams comprised 96 personnel who used these tools to find the injured and save lives.

Since launching a humanitarian airlift to assist Libyans, the UAE has sent 22 shipments totalling 503 tonnes of food supplies, shelter materials, medical parcels, and other first-aid items for distribution in the most affected areas, most notably in eastern Libya.

The ERC team in eastern Libya is working tirelessly to deliver aid to those affected by the floods, assess the situation on the ground, and identify further needs.

The ERC will scale up its relief programmes to respond to the humanitarian needs of those affected and ease the impact of the disaster in the next phase.

