UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Watch: UAE royal visits Palestinian children, families receiving treatment in hospitals

The initiative is a part of the continued humanitarian relief supporting the Palestinian people

By Wam

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

How to boost your memory power: Psychological tricks and tips

Published: Sun 19 Nov 2023, 9:35 PM

Last updated: Sun 19 Nov 2023, 9:48 PM

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court, visited Palestinian children and their families receiving medical treatment in UAE hospitals.

The initiative is a part of the continued humanitarian relief supporting the Palestinian people.

Sheikh Theyab met with injured children and adult family members, as well as child cancer patients from Palestine, who are receiving treatment in the UAE under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to treat 1,000 Palestinian children at UAE healthcare facilities.

Sheikh Theyab spoke with the children and their families, and wished them a speedy recovery.

ALSO READ:


More news from UAE