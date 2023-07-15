Watch: UAE President receives Indian PM Narendra Modi in ceremonial welcome at Qasr Al Watan

The two leaders are expected to hold talks to further strengthen bilateral relations between the UAE and India

Screengrab from ANI video

By Web Desk Published: Sat 15 Jul 2023, 1:33 PM Last updated: Sat 15 Jul 2023, 3:53 PM

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, received Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a grand ceremonial at Qasr Al Watan on Saturday afternoon.

Modi came to the UAE on an official visit, following his trip to France.

Here's a video of the welcome:

The UAE President took to Twitter to welcome the Indian Prime Minister. Sharing some images from the day, he said: "I had the pleasure of welcoming Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Abu Dhabi today. We discussed the ongoing progress of our bilateral ties, our shared interest in promoting sustainable global growth, and ways to further boost collaboration between our countries and our people."

He made the same tweet in Arabic, English and Hindi.

During his meeting with the UAE President at Qasr Al Watan, Modi said he was glad to come to Abu Dhabi.

"I feel like I am at my second home. I thank you for the cordial welcome you gave to me and my delegation," he said.

"Our bilateral trade has grown by 20 per cent. For the first time, we have achieved $85 billion in trade and soon we will achieve the target of $100 billion. If we decide, we can cross this milestone before the G20," he added.

Recalling last year's visit, when the UAE President received him at the airport, Modi said" "There cannot be a greater proof of affinity than the respect that you have given to me. I have always received brotherly affection from you and have always felt your commitment to policies."

He further said that in the last few years, relations between India and UAE have expanded because of a huge contribution from the UAE side.

Regarding the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa), the prime minister said: "Last year, we signed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) historic agreement within three months which would not have been possible without your cooperation and commitment.

"In the last few years, our relations have expanded and there is a huge contribution from your side. Your vision and clear thinking is the biggest strength for this nation. That is why everyone looks at you like a true friend."

"We are taking new initiatives to strengthen our partnership. Today's agreement on trade settlement in the currencies of both countries reflects our strong economic cooperation and trust," PM Modi added.

