Watch: UAE President participates in G7 Summit session on AI, energy

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed on Friday participated in the G7 Summit session on artificial intelligence and energy, held under the theme 'Energy and Artificial Intelligence/Africa and the Mediterranean Region.'
The session was opened by Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy, which is hosting this year's summit.
Sheikh Mohamed said that the world is currently facing numerous challenges with a particularly significant impact on the Middle East and Africa, especially in the energy sector. He emphasised the need for collective action and cooperation in addressing these challenges by leveraging emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, to offer sustainable solutions in the energy sector.
Watch the video below:
Sheikh Mohamed affirmed the UAE's keenness to establish an integrated system for artificial intelligence through programmes, legislation, initiatives, and partnerships. This, he stated, contributes to efforts to use these technologies to identify effective solutions for energy sustainability, ensure energy security, and achieve sustainable economic and social development. It also supports a fair and balanced transition in the energy sector, stemming from the UAE Consensus, which has served as a successful model for international cooperation.
The UAE President expressed hope that this important meeting would lay the foundation for a new phase of collective action, ensuring responsible engagement with emerging technologies. This engagement should prevent these technologies from widening the developmental gap between nations or increasing global polarisation and instead serve as a conduit for sustainable development, security, and prosperity for all.
At the conclusion of his speech, a video presentation highlighted the UAE's ambitious vision and aspirations to invest in artificial intelligence to advance sustainable energy and prosperity. The video also showcased the UAE's significant achievements and initiatives in this field, featuring insights from several experts and officials, including Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and Faisal Al Bannai, Advisor to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs.
The session on artificial intelligence and energy was also attended by other distinguished guests, including Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church.
