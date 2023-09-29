UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Watch: UAE President offers condolences on the passing of Obaid Ali Al Ketbi

The Ruler praised his lifetime of loyal service to his country and its people

By Wam

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: Wam
Photo: Wam

Published: Fri 29 Sep 2023, 5:09 PM

The UAE President offered condolences on the passing of Obaid Ali Al Ketbi on Friday.

During a visit to the condolence majlis in Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan prayed to God to grant eternal rest to the deceased and bestow strength and solace upon his family.

The Ruler paid tribute to the late Obaid Ali Al Ketbi, praising his lifetime of loyal service to his country and its people.

Photo: Wam
Photo: Wam
Photo: Wam
Photo: Wam
Photo: Wam
Photo: Wam

Accompanying the President in offering their condolences were Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court.

Watch the video here:

ALSO READ:


More news from UAE