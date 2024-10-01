Watch: UAE President meets award-winning students who bagged global medals

The leader said that the awards are 'a seed that we plant today for the future'
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed met with a number of students to congratulate them on their award-winning performances representing the Emirates in international competitions on Tuesday.
During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, the Ruler expressed his pride in the students' impressive achievements who won a number of medals and awards at this year’s Indonesia Inventors Day in Bali and the International Economics Olympiad in Hong Kong.
The leader praised the students for their dedication and hard work, noting that their success served to advance their own ambitions and also demonstrated the capabilities of the UAE’s youth on the global stage.
He wished them ongoing success and encouraged them to continue aiming high, so they could bring further honour to themselves, their families, and the nation.
Sheikh Mohamed emphasised that the UAE places great importance on innovation, science, technology, and artificial intelligence, recognising the significant role they play in driving development and progress, as well as building a more prosperous future for the nation. He urged the students to continue their learning journeys in order to gain self-confidence and new skills that will benefit both themselves and society as a whole.
The leader also noted the UAE’s ambition to build a generation with exceptional abilities, by providing them with the necessary tools and environment to succeed.
The students expressed their pleasure at meeting the President, noting that the opportunity served as motivation for further hard work and accomplishments in the future.
