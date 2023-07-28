Watch: UAE police distribute cold drinks, meals to workers in new initiative

The authority visited several sites and greeted the workers there

Ajman police has implemented a new initiative where the authority is distributing cold drinks and meals to workers.

Attempting to keep workers happy throughout the summer, the authority visited several sites to meet workers.

Major Noura Sultan Al Shamsi, Head of Media and Public Relations Department at Ajman Police, said that this initiative was to show their appreciation for workers in Ajman. This initiative was also put in place to appreciate their efforts, patience and endurance to work hard in the summer.

The initiative is called, 'We Come to You, Our Summer is Cool'. Media personnel from Ajman Police went to these sites and praised the workers' efforts and hardships.

The authority distributed meals and cold drinks along with water, to offer them some relief from the summer heat.

