Watch: UAE leaders congratulate Saudi Arabia on National Day, Sheikh Mohamed posts heartwarming reel

Published: Sat 23 Sep 2023, 10:00 AM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has congratulated Saudi Arabia on its 93rd National Day.

The UAE royal took to Instagram to post a heartwarming video showcasing the brotherly relationship between both nations.

The video featured clips of Sheikh Zayed with his Saudi Arabian counterpart and displayed the journey of their relationship over the years. The video has a voice-over in Arabic that can be translated to:

"The United Arab Emirates is with Saudi Arabia heart and soul.

We believe that our destiny is one, and that we must stand as one and cooperate with each other."

Watch the video below:

The heartfelt video was accompanied by a caption in which the President is congratulating his Saudi counterpart. It says: "Congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the Saudi people on their 93rd National Day. As we commemorate this day, we in the UAE wish the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continued progress and prosperity."

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai also took to X to post his congratulations.

In the message, the UAE royal said, "Heartfelt congratulations to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its people, its King, and its Crown Prince on the occasion of the Saudi National Day."

Sheikh Mohammed added: "We pray for their goodness, security, and glory. We also pray for the brotherhood and love between the two brotherly peoples. May you have a happy new year. May your people be well and may your flag fly high."

