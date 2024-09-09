E-Paper

Watch: UAE fuel station gets brand-new look in 'world-first' initiative

Observant residents using Max Metro Station will be able to spot the change on their commute

Web Desk
Screengrab: Al Maryah Community Bank video
Screengrab: Al Maryah Community Bank video

Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 6:07 PM

You've seen Dubai Metro stations change names; now, some fuel stations are following suit in what is being billed a first-of-its-kind initiative.

Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (better known to residents as Emarat) has recently unveiled Al Maryah Bank Station, the "world’s first fuel station with naming rights" — an agreement first announced in March this year. This makes Al Maryah Community Bank (Mbank) the first entity to secure the rights to name a fuel station.


Emarat's Rajhan station — located on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street, near Zabeel Park — is the first to be rebranded in this manner. Observant residents using Max Metro Station will be able to spot the change on their commute, as the tracks overlook the renamed petrol bunk.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Watch the behind-the-scenes transformation video here, as shared by Emarat:

Naming rights are a unique advertising opportunity, offering exclusive branding potential for companies. This concept is similar to naming rights seen with venues like the recently renamed InsuranceMarket station on the Dubai Metro, as well as Onpassive, UAE Exchange, and Danube.

Emarat stations will also be witnessing the launch of Mbank digital wallet services, linked to the local Jaywan card, which will allow customers to conduct contactless payment transactions purchasing goods by scanning the QR code at mobile payment counters.

