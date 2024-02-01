UAE

Watch: UAE flies in 49 more wounded Gaza children, cancer patients

This is the ninth group of patients to arrive in the capital

by

Wam
Screengrab/WAM

Published: Thu 1 Feb 2024, 9:09 PM

The ninth group of wounded Palestinian children and cancer patients arrived in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, in implementation of the directives of UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to provide medical treatment for 1,000 wounded children and 1,000 cancer patients from the Gaza Strip in UAE hospitals.

Departing from Al Arish International Airport, the plane landed at Abu Dhabi International Airport, carrying 49 wounded children and cancer patients who need urgent medical assistance. They were accompanied by their families.

Screengrab/WAM

They were evacuated under the supervision of a specialised medical team.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Watch the video below:

The UAE's hospitals had received 426 patients before this group's arrival, while the total number of cases received at the UAE field hospital in Gaza reached 2,644.

Screengrab/WAM

Since the launch of the Gallant Knight 3 humanitarian operation, the UAE has dispatched 15,000 tonnes of ongoing food assistance. The country has also established water desalination stations with a total capacity of 1.2 million gallons daily, benefiting over 600,000 individuals in Gaza.

Wam

