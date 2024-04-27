Watch: UAE flies in 25 wounded Palestinian children, cancer patients from Gaza

Photos: WAM

Published: Sat 27 Apr 2024, 11:17 AM

A plane carrying the 16th group of wounded Palestinian children and cancer patients arrived in the UAE on Saturday.

Departing from Al Arish International Airport in Egypt, the plane landed at Zayed International Airport, carrying 25 patients in urgent need of medical assistance, accompanied by 51 family members.

Upon landing, medical teams swiftly transferred the wounded and those in need of immediate care to hospitals for treatment, while other cases and their companions were taken to their residence in the Emirates Humanitarian City.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Watch the video below:

Since the outbreak of the crisis in the Gaza Strip, the UAE has rushed to provide all forms of humanitarian, relief and aid supplies to the Palestinian people, as part of the 'Chivalrous Knight 3' humanitarian operation.

ALSO READ: