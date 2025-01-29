Watch: UAE distributes food, winter clothing in Bangladesh

Photo & Video: WAM

The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has implemented a winter relief campaign for 2024-2025 in Bangladesh, in cooperation with the UAE Embassy, ​​targeting 5,000 beneficiaries in different regions.

It is part of its humanitarian efforts to mitigate the effects of the harsh winter on the most vulnerable groups.

The campaign included distributing food parcels and winter clothes, with the aim of reducing the suffering of those affected by the severe cold wave sweeping the region.

The Authority was keen to ensure that aid reached the largest possible number of needy families, through an effective distribution mechanism implemented in coordination with the country’s embassy.

