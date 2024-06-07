Watch: Titanic trucks slug it out at Monster Jam in Abu Dhabi

On the night before he died, he was sharing memories and experiences from his work at Khaleej Times' production department
Black Panther, Thor, Spider-Man, Grave Digger, El Toro Loco (The Crazy Bull) and Megalodon. These are Marvel-inspired, customised, off-road titans of motorsport that will slug it out at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi this weekend.
It will be two days of full-throttle, roaring high-octane action for the family as Monster Jam brings together six 12,000-pound, four-metre tall, off-roaders on giant wheels. And they will be pushed to the limit in a series of jaw-dropping stunts.
The event, happening on Saturday and Sunday (June 8 and 9), will feature professional drivers showcasing their prowess for a title in any or all of three categories, namely: racing, skills and free style.
Watch video below:
Matt Cody, 32, who drives Grave Digger, said people are up for a thrill. “We will give them the best entertainment on wheels,” Cody, who’s from Maryland, told Khaleej Times on Friday.
Among his stunts, he said he will do the “nose wheelie,” a dangerous manoeuvre where the mammoth truck bounces on its two front wheels.
“We do crazy and wild stunts in free style,” added Blake Granger, 34, from Louisiana and driver of El Toro Loco.
“Driving the monster truck can be very exhilarating and you jump as high as you can,” noted Granger, who joined Monster Jam eight years ago. He described his ‘monster’ driving as “wild and fearless,” and “aggressively calm."
“Riding a giant truck with wheels taller than an average guy can be a roller coaster ride,” said 42-year old Bari Musawwir of Florida, who joined Monster Jam 13 years ago.
Musawwir will pilot the all-new Black Panther and back flips are among his favourite stunts. Back flips is when the monster truck shoots in the air and does a backward somersault while going down.
Female driver Myranda Cozad, who drives Thor, will showcase her aggressive yet thrilling style, while Bernard Lyght, driver of Spider-Man, will also display his showmanship and entertainment prowess.
Charlie Pauken, driver of Megalodon and a decorated Monster Jam participant, will continue to command the menacing monster truck.
Monster Jam, described as “the most action-packed motorsport event on four wheels,” does sold-out events all over the world, some recent ones of which include those held in South Africa, Australia, Germany, Netherlands and England. Next stop will be Australia come October this year.
Monster Jam was also held at the Etihad Arena in May 2023, and then again during the Liwa Festival in December last year.
