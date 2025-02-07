Watch: This traditional UAE sport resembling cricket, baseball makes a comeback

Photos: Supplied

An old Emirati game known as Al Tabbah is now officially recognised as a sport, thanks to the collaboration between the UAE General Sports Federation and Al Ain Youth Council. Young and old across the UAE are reviving this traditional game that carries the spirit of Emirati heritage.

Al Tabbah, also known as Al Mustaa, resembles cricket and baseball but is distinct in its own right. Played with a wooden bat called Al Mista’a and a high-bounce rubber ball, it involves two teams of four to eight players.

The game takes place on a triangular field stretching between 70 and 120 metres, where players attempt to score points by hitting the ball and running distances. Points are awarded based on the batter's ability to reach bases safely or when the opposing team catches the ball without it touching the ground.

In Al Tabbah, each player has three attempts to hit the ball. After a successful hit, the batter runs toward the second distance and attempts to return safely to the first. One point is awarded if the batter makes it to the second distance and back to the first without being caught. Two points are given if the opposing team catches the ball before it touches the ground. A successful catch without the ball hitting the ground also earns the catching team two points.

The game begins with the batter attempting to hit the ball that is thrown vertically by the pitcher. If the batter fails to hit the ball after three attempts, the next player takes over.

Watch video below:

Ball made of stones and dates

In the past, Al Tabbah was played with a ball made from stones and dates wrapped in cloth, while the bat — called Al-Mista’a — was crafted from wood. Today, the game has evolved slightly with the use of modern rubber balls, but the essence of the game and its cultural significance remain unchanged.

The game is typically played on open fields, with the community actively participating in the sport.

One of the main figures responsible for the revival of Al Tabbah is Saif Al Neyadi, the field supervisor at Umm Ghafa, Al Ain, who has been running the field for over 15 years.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Al Neyadi said: "We started playing this game when it was almost forgotten.

"With time, we gained interest from the local community. We've had some videos that circulated, and people asked about Al Tabbah. Eventually, one of the sheikhs ordered the construction of a field with services dedicated to the game."

Saif Al Neyadi.

Bringing community together

Al Neyadi said the field is now regularly filled with players and spectators. "It's not just the youth who come to play, but also older generations who come to watch. It's a way to bring the community together,” he underscored.

In fact, Al-Tabbah will soon make its official return to the competitive scene with the first tournament to be held in Fujairah later this month. Scheduled for February 22-23, the tournament will see the participation of six teams and is open to spectators who want to experience this unique Emirati tradition first-hand.

Saif hopes that the success of the game will help spread the sport across the country, ensuring that it remains part of the UAE's rich cultural tapestry. Watch video below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by خلفان الكعبي | Khalfan (@10khalfan) Embraced by Emiratis "We hope to see Al Tabbah spread across the country and be embraced by all Emiratis. We’ve revived it, and now we’re ready for it to grow. The game is fun, and it has a long history in the UAE. It's time for it to get the attention it deserves," Al Neyadi underscored. He recalled a story told by one of the elders in the community, who remembered the UAE’s founding father the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan joining the games during his visits to Al Ain in the 1940s and 50s. “With its mix of tradition and excitement, Al-Tabbah is poised for a strong comeback,: As it continues to grow in popularity, the UAE’s rich cultural heritage is once again on full display, with Al-Tabbah serving as a reminder of the past while paving the way for the future. Al Neyadi said: "The game is enjoyable and has been known for ages. We revived it, and we hope to continue promoting it, just like other sports." ALSO READ: UAE: What it takes to win a falconry competition, a winner explains