Watch: Stunning Hatta mural made of 1.2 million marble pieces honours UAE founders

On the mountainous slopes of Hatta Dam Falls, water flows over a stunning marble mosaic mural that honours the legacy of UAE's founding fathers, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

Spanning 2,198.7 square metres in the beautiful landscape, this painstakingly created project is the result of a collaboration between Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (DMO), and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa).

The public art project was led by the Russian artist Sergey Korbasov, with the support of over 100 local and international artisans hailing from around the globe. They worked for more than four months to handcraft the mosaic using 1.2 million individual pieces, each measuring 5 x 5 cm, in a remarkable demonstration of artistic excellence.

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Hajar mountains, the mosaic incorporates natural materials from the Hatta region, including rocks and soil, ensuring the artwork resonates with the local environment and heritage.

The waterfall cascading along the slope of the Hatta Dam adds another element of natural beauty to the installation. Crafted with innovative techniques, the mosaic’s colour scheme is inspired by the traditional attire of the founding fathers, imbuing the artwork with both historical and emotional depth.

