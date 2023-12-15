Watch: Sheikh Mohammed spotted walking around mall, supermarket in Dubai

Photo: Instagram

Published: Fri 15 Dec 2023, 6:43 PM

Filipina expat Maria Veronica Villalba never imagined she would one day see the Ruler of Dubai in person — but she did.

In an Instagram post, where she uses the handle @featherblue13, Villalba shared a photo of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. He wasn't at any official event — he was strolling around Mercato Mall in the emirate's Jumeirah area.

"My Dubai journey is now complete," the expat wrote in the caption, "having had an upfront and personal meeting with our esteemed ruler of Dubai".

Since Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by only a few people — and not a huge entourage usually seen around royals and VIPs elsewhere in the world — the expat was able to capture a clear picture, showing how she was only a few metres away from the Dubai Ruler.

Wondering what Sheikh Mohammed was doing at Mercato Mall? A post by supermarket chain Spinneys said he visited its shop.

In a video it posted, the beloved Ruler is seen inside the grocery store, walking around the area where fresh fruits and juices are on display.

Here's the clip:

This wasn't the first time Sheikh Mohammed visited a Spinneys outlet, as the company said he was "spotted a few times" across its stores.

"It fills us with pride and joy to serve him time and again," it added.

