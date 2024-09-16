Watch: Sheikh Mohammed shares Idris Elba asking world to 'bring your impossible' to UAE

Screengrab: Sheikh Mohammed video

Idris Elba, the Hollywood superstar and UN Goodwill Ambassador has a deep admiration for Dubai.

In a social media post shared by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, the renowned actor is seen speaking passionately about the emirate, calling it a place where you can "bring your impossible".

He describes the UAE as a "place where you can invent the future and create it". With visionary and groundbreaking projects regularly up its sleeve, Dubai embraces ambitious, futuristic development master plans.

In the video, Elba extends an invitation to visitors, encouraging them to bring their own "impossible" dreams to the emirate. For Elba, Dubai is not just a city where dreams are pursued, but one "where they are surpassed".

Watch the video here as shared by Sheikh Mohammed:

Elba is not new to the landscape of Dubai. In February 2023, during the World Government Summit (WGS), he sat down with Jeffrey Katzenberg, co-founder of DreamWorks, to discuss the craft of storytelling.