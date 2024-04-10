Watch: Sheikh Mohammed flies in chopper over Palm Jumeirah, smiles at Dubai

Published: Wed 10 Apr 2024, 3:08 PM Last updated: Wed 10 Apr 2024, 3:45 PM

The Dubai Ruler, who is no stranger to piloting helicopters, chose to take a back seat on Wednesday, opting to travel as a passenger, taking in the breathtaking views of the city.

On the first day of Eid Al Fitr, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, was spotted riding a chopper, looking at the scenic views over the Palm Jumeirah.

In the short clip shared on the Head of Protocol, Khalifa Saeed's Instagram account, the Dubai Ruler seen enjoying the view and smiling at the scene below.

Shortly after he posted the video of the royal, he put up pictures of Sheikh Mohammed meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi. The royals were seen engaged in a warm conversation with each other.

The UAE President welcomed royals and leaders from all seven emirates at Al Mushrif Palace and spoke with them cordially on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

Earlier, the Dubai Ruler extended his Eid greetings to the people of the UAE, as well as to the Arab world and Islamic nations.

In his message on social media, Sheikh Mohammed 'congratulated the people of the Emirates and all Arab and Islamic peoples on Eid'. He wrote: "May God shower His blessings upon us all and grant us the opportunity to celebrate this joyous occasion with goodness and prosperity. May our acts of obedience during this blessed month be accepted."

