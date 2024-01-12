Watch: Sheikh Mohammed attends royal wedding ceremony

Mohammed Al Gergawi reminds content creators about their responsibilities at 1 Billion Followers Summit
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Friday attended the wedding ceremony of Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, the son of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, to the daughter of Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman.
Sheikh Mohammed congratulated the newlyweds, wishing them a happy and prosperous life.
The Dubai Ruler was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council along with a number of sheikhs.
