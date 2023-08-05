Watch: Sheikh Mohamed smiles for selfies with Egypt's residents and tourists, winning hearts online

Covering her eyes with his hand, he begins counting, reminding her to smile after the count of three
The 'People's President' is winning hearts again: This time, he was spotted smiling for selfies as he strolled around a coastal city in Egypt.
The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, loves mingling with people of all ages, and from all walks of life. Remember how he himself invited expats to take pictures with him just last month?
Now, it was the people of Egypt who had the opportunity to get up close and personal with the charismatic, down-to-earth leader.
In videos that are now going viral, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed is seen casually interacting with residents and tourists, as if they were all his friends.
He readily smiled for the selfies, one after another, even putting his arms on people's shoulders. When it was the turn of two young boys, he even got down to their level for the perfect shot.
Here's one the videos shared on X (Twitter):
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's humility has left many people in awe. In more than occasion, he has gone the extra mile to bring joy and make people feel that they have a father, a brother, and a friend in him. When a little girl missed out on shaking his hand during an event, he surprised her with a visit right at her home. Earlier this year, he hugged and laughed with Barakah nuclear plant personnel, expressing his pride in the work that they do.
