Watch: Sheikh Mohamed, PM Modi launch new UAE domestic payment card, powered by RuPay

Published: Tue 13 Feb 2024, 5:30 PM

A new domestic payment card has been launched in the UAE. Called Jaywan, it is built on India’s digital RuPay credit and debit card stack and introduced by the President Sheikh Mohamed and Indian Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday.

In a video, the UAE President can be seen presented with a personalised card and using it to make a transaction.

The launch follows the inking of several bilateral agreements between the two countries on Tuesday, including the interlinking of instant payment platforms.

Watch the video below:

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

PM Modi is in town on a two-day visit ahead of the opening of the BAPS Hindu Mandir temple in Abu Dhabi on February 14.

More to follow...

ALSO READ: