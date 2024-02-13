UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Watch: Sheikh Mohamed, PM Modi launch new UAE domestic payment card, powered by RuPay

The launch follows the inking of several bilateral agreements between the two countries on Tuesday

by

Karen Ann Monsy
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Tue 13 Feb 2024, 5:30 PM

A new domestic payment card has been launched in the UAE. Called Jaywan, it is built on India’s digital RuPay credit and debit card stack and introduced by the President Sheikh Mohamed and Indian Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday.

In a video, the UAE President can be seen presented with a personalised card and using it to make a transaction.

The launch follows the inking of several bilateral agreements between the two countries on Tuesday, including the interlinking of instant payment platforms.

Watch the video below:

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

PM Modi is in town on a two-day visit ahead of the opening of the BAPS Hindu Mandir temple in Abu Dhabi on February 14.

More to follow...

ALSO READ:

Karen Ann Monsy

More news from UAE