Watch: Sheikh Hamdan meets dignitaries and senior officials at Zabeel majlis

Published: Mon 25 Dec 2023, 8:57 PM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, met today with a number of dignitaries and senior officials at Zabeel majlis keenly enquiring about the progress of projects they were undertaking.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan said that the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, placed the welfare and prosperity of citizens as the utmost priority, noting that Dubai always strives to provide all means to ensure the happiness and wellbeing of its residents.

Sheikh Hamdan added that Dubai doesn't spare any effort to provide a conducive environment that supports businesses and national companies to ensure their positive contribution towards comprehensive sustainable development goals and the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to place Dubai among the top global urban economies and make it the most enabling hub for local and foreign investments.

"Meeting with the people of Dubai and engaging in conversations about their work and aspirations follows the path established by the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed and reinforced by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid as a cornerstone of the governance system in the emirate. We are committed to adhering to this authentic approach to understand their ideas and proposals, and to learn about the projects and achievements they are undertaking. They are all partners in a journey aimed at achieving the pinnacle in everything we do. We work towards a prosperous present and a bright future where goodness prevails for everyone. Our continuous communication and meetings are the secret to Dubai's strength and enduring success," he said.

Sheikh Hamdan also engaged in discussions with the attendees on various topics aligning with the broader interests of the nation and its citizens. Furthermore, the discussions touched on economic matters and efforts to enhance Dubai's achievements across various sectors.

He underscored Dubai's commitment to prioritising the wellbeing of citizens, addressing their concerns and fulfilling their aspirations in both work and life in keeping with the vision and directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Sheikh Hamdan applauded Dubai's significant strides in realising its ambitious economic goals through collaboration with the private sector, underscoring the sector's pivotal role as a fundamental pillar in the continued prosperity and progress of Dubai.

