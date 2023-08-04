Watch: Sheikh Hamdan makes young lady smile after emotional encounter

By Web Desk Published: Fri 4 Aug 2023, 5:49 PM Last updated: Fri 4 Aug 2023, 6:03 PM

How would you react if you meet Sheikh Hamdan where you least expect to, say, on a street in London? For one young lady, it was hard to hold back the tears.

The heartwarming video captures the wholesome reaction of the young lady, who is so overwhelmed at meeting the Crown Prince of Dubai, that she can barely smile for a photo with him.

Known for his charm and down-to-earth demeanour, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum handled the emotionally-charged situation like a pro – telling the cameraperson not to worry and promising that the young fan would smile "now".

Covering her eyes with his hand, he begins counting, reminding her to smile when he finishes counting to three. When he finally takes off his hand and looks at her, a bright smile adorns her face. Sheikh Hamdan then lightly pats her back in appreciation.

The royal also has a brilliant memory, as he even recalls meeting her in her childhood. Sheikh Hamdan reassured her and told her that he remembers taking pictures with her when she was really young, the woman immediately wiped away a tear, moved by his warmth.

This isn't the first time that fans have spotted Dubai's Crown Prince in London. Last year, the avid Instagrammer even helped a woman take a picture with him after she struggled to do so. Even when another apologised for taking up the royal's time, he politely told them that it wasn't a problem and snapped a selfie with them.

