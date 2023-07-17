Sparkling rivers, sky-high trees: Sheikh Hamdan embarks on challenging 8-hour hike, shares video

By Web Desk Published: Mon 17 Jul 2023, 3:15 PM Last updated: Mon 17 Jul 2023, 4:07 PM

Dubai's beloved Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has wowed his fans yet again as he shared his incredible experience of a hike at the Yosemite National Park in the US.

The eight-hour-long journey spanned almost 34.5km, in which the royal was traversing through several peaks, passing by gushing rivers, flowing waterfalls and sky-high trees.

Taking to Instagram, the UAE leader posted a video compiling pictures and short clips of the challenging journey. The royal shared the path that he took with his team.

He even shared the surprising statistics of his adventure – reaching a peak of 2,962m and ascending 1,417m in an impressive feat. Sheikh Hamdan is also seen in his hiking gear, carrying a rather large backpack.

The video contains some stunning shots of gushing white water, and the wildlife at the Yosemite National Park. The much-loved and popular Uncle Saeed is also seen panting at the peak of a mountain, just after ascending the same with the help of a rope.

Towards the end of the video, the Crown Prince's teammates are seen applying ice packs to their legs and feet as they attempt to alleviate their exertion from the taxing climb.

Finally, Fazza, as he is popularly known on social media, puts up several pictures documenting his entire experience. In fact, he even hid an Easter egg among the carousel, sharing a picture of an adorable squirrel grabbing onto a piece of bread from someone's hand.

The Dubai royal often embarks on such sporty adventures, inspiring his social media followers and residents alike.

