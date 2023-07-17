Sparkling rivers, sky-high trees: Sheikh Hamdan embarks on challenging 8-hour hike, shares video

The initiative aims at encouraging young individuals to embrace an active and healthy lifestyle
Dubai's beloved Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has wowed his fans yet again as he shared his incredible experience of a hike at the Yosemite National Park in the US.
The eight-hour-long journey spanned almost 34.5km, in which the royal was traversing through several peaks, passing by gushing rivers, flowing waterfalls and sky-high trees.
Taking to Instagram, the UAE leader posted a video compiling pictures and short clips of the challenging journey. The royal shared the path that he took with his team.
He even shared the surprising statistics of his adventure – reaching a peak of 2,962m and ascending 1,417m in an impressive feat. Sheikh Hamdan is also seen in his hiking gear, carrying a rather large backpack.
The video contains some stunning shots of gushing white water, and the wildlife at the Yosemite National Park. The much-loved and popular Uncle Saeed is also seen panting at the peak of a mountain, just after ascending the same with the help of a rope.
Towards the end of the video, the Crown Prince's teammates are seen applying ice packs to their legs and feet as they attempt to alleviate their exertion from the taxing climb.
Finally, Fazza, as he is popularly known on social media, puts up several pictures documenting his entire experience. In fact, he even hid an Easter egg among the carousel, sharing a picture of an adorable squirrel grabbing onto a piece of bread from someone's hand.
The Dubai royal often embarks on such sporty adventures, inspiring his social media followers and residents alike.
ALSO READ:
The initiative aims at encouraging young individuals to embrace an active and healthy lifestyle
13-member group, aged between 9 and 37, will compete at the World Championship of Performing Arts
Cooperation between the two nations has expanded far beyond traditional areas such as energy and economy, to include a wide range of fields such as climate change, education, science and technology, outer space, and defence
Mother of the Nation called for rallying efforts to translate the country's directions to equip young people with future skills
This year's edition reflects the President's directives to support sustainable agricultural practices and the preservation of heritage
The sector reflects an increase of 26% growth in activities in 2022
At least 37 people have died and nine are missing after heavy rains caused flooding and landslides
The observations allow scientists and researchers to enhance their investigation of seasonal shifts on Mars