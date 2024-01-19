Watch: Reckless drivers caught 'skiing', performing donuts on UAE roads; police issue warning

Photos: Screengrab/Abu Dhabi Police

Abu Dhabi Police have again warned motorists from performing stunts on the city's streets and reiterated that reckless driving will carry a heavy fine, black points and long duration of impound.

The authority posted a video on social media where drivers can be seen performing stunts on their four-wheelers on Abu Dhabi roads.

The first part of the video shows a motorist dangerously driving his SUV on just two wheels on a road — a stunt where the car is driven while balanced only on two wheels, either the pair on the driver side or on the side of the passenger.

Meanwhile, another motorist is seen performing donuts — stunt commonly seen performed by race drivers after a victory — where the driver rotates the rear of the front of the vehicle around the opposite set of wheels in a continuous motion.

Another driver is seen driving along at speed and creating smoke and skid marks with his vehicle's rear tyres.

The authority warned that reckless driving and performing dangerous stunts carries a fine of Dh2,000 as well as 23 black points.

The police also added that the vehicle will be impounded for a period of 60 days and the motorist will have to pay up Dh50,000 to get it released from the impound.

"Reckless driving results in fatalities and property damage, both public and private. In any case, the cost and consequences are severe and they may result in deaths or serious injuries with permanent disabilities as well as strict legal punishment," a police officer said in the video.

