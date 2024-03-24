Watch: Rains turn UAE mountains, desert green amid weather alert

Published: Sun 24 Mar 2024, 9:11 PM

After intermittent rainfall over several days in the UAE, the usually dry landscapes of the country have undergone a stunning makeover, unveiling a green spectacle rarely witnessed in this region.

The typically grey and arid terrain is now covered with a lush green carpet in a refreshing transformation. Much to the amusement of residents, where once only dry land stretched out, a vibrant cover of life now unfolds along the roadside.

The mountains of Al Huwaylat in Ras Al Khaimah are covered in greenery, while the Ghaf trees lining the road have taken on a deeper, richer shade of green.

Take a look at the mesmerising video below:

Videos posted by UAE's weather-related social media account Storm.ae show Al Faya and Mleiha, the central region of Sharjah, coming alive after consecutive days of rain.

Watch below how the landscape changed:

The farms in Al Ain producing green-leafy vegetables heaved a sigh of relief after a relatively drier winter at the start of the season. Now, the desert blooms with life and beautiful white and yellow wild flowers.

The farms in Al Ain looks fresh in the video below:

The UAE is still experiencing a deepening upper-air trough that will deliver scattered showers and strong winds starting Sunday for three days.

The weather department has warned residents of unstable weather and forecasts an increase in cloud cover with the potential for light to moderate rainfall. There is a chance of heavier downpours with intervals of lightning and thunder, leading to a noticeable drop in temperatures. While the rain is expected to ease by Tuesday evening, the Met Department report warned against potential hazards.

On Saturday, residents in parts of UAE woke up to cloudy skies and heavy rainfall, in what seems like the starting of rainy days after an alert was issued by the met department. Motorists who hit Al Khail Road in Dubai early in the morning faced heavy rains on their way to work.

Lightning also hit parts of the city, as seen in a video shared by Storm Centre on X, where motorists faced it near Al Garhoud bridge as they drove under heavy rains.

On Sunday, the National Centre of Meteorology reported light to moderate rain over several locations in Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah and other emirates.

