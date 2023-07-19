Watch: President Erdogan gifts Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Turkey's first domestically-made electric car

TOGG has been the Turkish leader's prestige project and has been promoted as a 'people's car'

By Web Desk Published: Wed 19 Jul 2023, 9:07 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday night as part of his 3-nation Gulf tour that included Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, hosted Erdogan at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

After the welcome ceremony that included a guard of honour and a 21-gun artillery salute for the visiting state head, the Turkish President gifted his country's first domestically produced electric car, TOGG, to the UAE President.

A video shared by Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency showed the two leaders carefully inspecting the car that was parked inside Qasr Al Watan. They were seen discussing at length and posing for photo op with the TOGG. Watch the video below:

During his Jeddah visit, Erdogan also gifted the car to Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman. A video showed the Crown Prince walking over to the driver's side while Erdogan occupied the passenger's seat. The Saudi Crown Prince then dropped the Turkish President to his hotel.

The car

TOGG has been seen as the prestige project of the Turkish President. Promoted as the "people's car”, TOGG or Turkey's Automobile Joint Venture Group (TOGG), was founded in 2018. The TOGG car factory began operating on October 29 last year. The date coincided with the 99th anniversary of the foundation of the Turkish Republic.

The automaker began bookings for the TOGG T10X in March this year. The price of the standard range model T10X starts at 953,000 Turkish liras (about Dh130,145 Dirhams) and goes up to 1.055 million liras (about Dh144,030). The long-range model of the SUV has been priced at 1.215 million liras (about Dh165,925).

The electric car offers two battery options with a range of 314 and 523 kilometres respectively. Version 1 of the SUV can churn out 160 kW power or 218 horsepower. Offered with rear-wheel drive, this version of the car can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.6 seconds. The second version of TOGG 10X features 320 kW power or 435 horsepower and boasts an all-wheel drive.

Based on high-tech electric and connected platform, TOGG 10X comes with a quick charging feature. The SUV’s batteries can be recharged from 20 to 80 per cent in less than 28 minutes at the fast-charging stations.

The car is loaded with safety and convenience features that include 7 airbags, blind spot detection, lane, assist, door exit assist, and emergency brake.

ALSO READ: