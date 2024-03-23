Watch: Pakistani community in UAE celebrates National Day

Photos: Supplied

Published: Sat 23 Mar 2024, 6:15 PM

Pakistani missions in the UAE on Saturday held events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai to commemorate the country’s National Day which was attended by a large number of community members, media persons and officials.

In Abu Dhabi, the ceremony was inaugurated with the flag hoisting by Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi and the playing of the National Anthem. National Day messages by the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan were read out. A group of Pakistani students sang national songs with passion and enthusiasm.

Ambassador Tirmizi recalled the long and heroic struggle and sacrifices of the Muslims of the sub-continent, resulting in Pakistan’s independence. The Ambassador emphasised the need for unity, tolerance and harmony in society to counter formidable economic challenges and make Pakistan a stable and prosperous country.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Watch the video below:

The Ambassador highlighted the significance of strong bilateral relations between Pakistan and the UAE and underscored the important role played by Pakistanis in the progress and prosperity of the UAE. He mentioned that Pakistanis residing in the UAE have made a huge contribution to Pakistan's economy in overcoming economic challenges.

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi.

Availing the opportunity, he also called upon the community members to remain valuable assets of the UAE society and continue to abide by UAE's laws, rules as well as norms.

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi.

In Dubai, the ceremony was inaugurated with the national flag hoisting by the Consul General and the playing of the National Anthem. National Day messages by the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan were read out.

During his address, Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan emphasised the historical significance of the day, commemorating the struggle of Quaid-e-Azam. He paid rich tributes to valiant Muslim leaders of the subcontinent who created an independent homeland for Muslims of the region within a short span of seven years after Pakistan’s Resolution was passed on March 23, 1940.

Hussain Muhammad.

The Consul General underscored the profound significance of the occasion, commemorating the relentless struggle of the visionary leaders to achieve Pakistan's independence. He said the enduring importance of unity, faith, and discipline, values that continue to guide the nation's progress.

Watch the video below:

He also appealed to the Pakistani community residing in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, not only to celebrate their Pakistani identity but also to integrate respectfully within the UAE society. He stressed the importance of adhering to UAE laws, respecting its policies, embracing its rich culture, and cherishing its way of life.

Hussain Muhammad.

Recognising the hospitality and opportunities provided by the UAE, he emphasized the need for Pakistanis to contribute positively to their second home i.e. UAE, fostering harmony and cooperation within the multicultural fabric of the Emirates. “By embracing the values of tolerance, respect, and cooperation, Pakistani expatriates can honour the legacy of their homeland while thriving in their new environment,” said the Consul General.

ALSO READ: