Watch: Inside flydubai's new flight training centre that is set to open soon

Dubai carrier flydubai’s new state-of-the-art flight training centre is all ready to commence training of pilots and cabin crew.

In the coming few weeks, the new multimillion-dollar, 38,000 square feet centre will open its doors to offer more than 43,000 training hours a year. The facility boasts of six simulator bays.

On Friday, Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, toured the Full-Flight Simulator (FFS) and Training Facility located at the flydubai campus.

Watch the video here:

The tour included a visit of the briefing rooms, classrooms and high-tech computer-based training rooms as well as the Boeing 737 Full-Flight Simulators (FFS).