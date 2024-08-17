Watch: Indonesian expats in UAE mark Independence Day with traditional festivities

Photos and videos: Supplied

Published: Sat 17 Aug 2024, 7:27 PM

Hundreds of Indonesian expatriates gathered at the embassy in Abu Dhabi to celebrate the 79th Indonesian Independence Day showcasing their rich cultural heritage through traditional dresses.

Braving the scorching sun, community members joined the flag hoisting ceremony, which was led by a seven-member ‘Paskibra’ troop, which included four females. The ‘Paskibra’ is a special group responsible for flag-raising ceremonies in Indonesia.

Husin Bagis, the Indonesian Ambassador to the UAE, highlighted the key role of expatriates as national ambassadors. “Wherever we are, we carry the great name of Indonesia. Let’s build a positive reputation and remain united in our diversity,” he said.

The event was marked by a vibrant atmosphere, with attendees donning colourful traditional attire from various Indonesian regions. Ambassador Bagis wore a Betawinese ‘Demang’ with a songket sarong, while others showcased traditional dresses from Java, Betawi, Sumatra, and Sulawesi, many featuring intricate batik patterns.

Watch below, a video of the festivities, with attendees dressed in traditional attire: