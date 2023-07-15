Watch: Indian PM Modi lands in UAE on official visit, meets Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said that as part of an official visit to the UAE, Modi will meet and hold talks with Sheikh Mohamed

Photo: Narendra Modi/Twitter

By Web Desk Published: Sat 15 Jul 2023, 9:59 AM Last updated: Sat 15 Jul 2023, 12:22 PM

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now landed in Abu Dhabi, and was received by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

Modi is in the United Arab Emirates on an official visit. He thanked Sheikh Khaled for receiving him at the airport today. In a tweet, Modi said, "Grateful to Crown Prince HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for welcoming me at the airport today."

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said that as part of an official visit to the UAE, Modi will meet and hold talks with the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Here is a video of him being received by the Crown Prince and meeting him:

According to ANI, Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, displayed the Indian flag last night to welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the country.

“The India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has been steadily strengthening, and the Prime Minister’s visit will be an opportunity to identify ways to take this forward in various domains such as energy, education, healthcare, food security, fintech, defence and culture,” the ministry said.

“It will also be an opportunity to discuss cooperation on global issues, particularly in the context of the UAE’s presidency of COP28 of the UNFCCC and India’s G-20 presidency in which UAE is a special invitee.”

(With inputs from Ashwani Kumar)

ALSO READ: