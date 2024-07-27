E-Paper

Watch: How UAE national guard secures nation borders, nabs illegal migrants

The authority shows how it makes use of high-tech equipment to nab those who may be crossing borders illegally

Published: Sat 27 Jul 2024, 9:36 PM

Last updated: Sat 27 Jul 2024, 10:00 PM

The UAE has time and again been dubbed as one of the safest countries in the world. This feat has been achieved by authorities ensuring the safety of citizens and residents by implementing strict laws.

One among the many authorities working tirelessly to keep the country secure is the National Guard Command.


In a video recently uploaded on X, the authority has displayed how it makes use of high-tech equipment to nab those who may be crossing the borders illegally. It also showed how the security forces patrol the borders in vehicles and even on foot.

Watch the video below:


It also shows how teams on ground cooperate with others monitoring the situation through cameras.

Aside from working on securing the borders of the country against intruders and violators, the authority also contributes to search and rescue operations and supports civil authorities in the border areas.

Web Desk

