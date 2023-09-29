UAE

Watch: How motorists are caught not wearing seatbelt while driving in Sharjah

Motorists have been advised to adhere to road laws, ensuring the driver as well as others safety

Published: Fri 29 Sep 2023, 10:55 PM

The Sharjah Police has put out a video showcasing how motorists are caught violating seat belt laws in the emirate.

The video shared on Instagram shows how motorists not wearing their seat belt while driving are caught by the camera and radars.

Watch the video here:

The penalty for not wearing a seat belt in the UAE is a Dh400 fine and 4 black points.

Motorists have been advised to adhere to road laws, ensuring the driver as well as others safety.

