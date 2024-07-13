Watch: How Dubai firm’s robots built BAPS Hindu temple’s ‘wall of harmony’

Any UAE resident with a valid Emirates ID can register for the e-wallet regardless of their preferred bank
Constructing only during the evenings, using specialised concrete and working tirelessly for 110 hours, a UAE company pulled all stops to create the iconic Wall of Harmony, an integral part of the Hindu BAPS mandir.
Completely 3-D printed, the iconic 47-metre wall at the entrance of the temple was a gift by the Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community.
“A couple of months before the opening of the temple, we were approached by the high priest Brahmaviharidas Swami with the concept of the wall of harmony. He explained how it would be placed at the entrance of the temple which will reflect different landmarks and have a design that will pay homage to the Middle East. It was a very last moment project with a very complex design,” Mufadal Ali, founder of Inoventive 3D Solutions, told Khaleej Times.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
When the priest said a big wall, Mufadal and his team thought it would be a five metre wall.
“In 3D printing, four or five meter long walls are considered quite big,” he said. “However, it was only when we visited the site that we realised that it would be a humungous structure, almost 50-meter long.”
The Wall of Harmony became one of the biggest highlights of the temple with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi posing with several community leaders in front of the wall as a symbol of unity. With the words ‘Harmony’ written in different languages and the design of a sand dune, the wall also has metal cut-outs of several landmarks from around the world adorning it.
The wall was one of the biggest and most challenging project that Mufadal’s team had ever done. “Once we understood the scope of the design, we worked really hard to make it a reality,” he said. “We explored several options including printing with different materials and even printing out it in different parts and assembling it. However, we soon realised that we had only one option – printing the wall on site in concrete.”
Watch here, a supplied video of how the wall was 3-D printed:
Although the team had zeroed in on a solution, there were still several challenges ahead of them. “Since this was a last minute project, there was a lot of construction work going on at the temple,” said Mufadel. “This meant, we could only do our printing in the evenings when everything else was quiet and we would continue throughout the night till sunrise.”
Another challenge that the company faced was finding the right mix of concrete. “The traditional way of building with concrete is that you shower it with water so that it dries slowly,” he said. “However, for this method, we needed something that dried quickly but could also withstand the 50℃ heat of the summer months in the UAE.”
The company then approached a local manufacturer who designed a special mix of concrete. “If you look at the printing video, you will realize how we printed the wall in layers,” he said. “The top two or three layers are wet but within just 20 to 30 minutes, the concrete dries out.”
According to Mufadal, the future of 3D printing looks very bright, and the company is working on an exciting project.
“We are actually waiting for some approvals from Dubai Municipality but we have something very futuristic coming up in the marine industry,” he said. “Additionally, we are also in the process of printing a G+1 villa, stables for horses and a chalet for a hotel chain.”
He said that when his company first began providing 3D printing in the UAE, the biggest demand was from the dental industry. “Doctors were using 3D printed crowns and dentures,” he said. “There was also demand from the jewellery industry to print casts that was then used to design elaborate Bahraini and Kuwaiti jewellery designs. At the peak of its popularity in 2016, we were serving about 200 jewellers around the UAE.”
ALSO READ:
Any UAE resident with a valid Emirates ID can register for the e-wallet regardless of their preferred bank
The space travellers engaged with the kids, asking them about their hopes and dreams for the future
The evaluation of the heavy driving skills of workers is made easy through the smart application
Medical professionals performed life-saving surgeries for kids who accidentally ingested these items
Among the most used services on the platform are those related to licences under land and maritime transport
Once, after treating an Emirati man for an injury, Sheikh Zayed said 'he is a good doctor'
The court sentenced them to a month in prison and ordered their deportation
Almost everything is covered by a comprehensive car insurance policy, including theft, complete loss of the vehicle, fire, natural disasters and vandalism