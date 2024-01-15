UAE

Watch: Helicopter airlifts injured man from UAE desert

The expat severely injured his back in a bicycle accident

Published: Mon 15 Jan 2024, 12:35 PM

An expat was medically evacuated from the Sharjah desert via helicopter after sustaining severe injuries in a bicycle accident.

The National Search and Rescue Center (NSRC) has shared a video of emergency personnel carrying the individual, who is of Asian nationality, into a helicopter on a stretcher.The rescue was carried out in coordination with Sharjah Police in the Nazwa region.

According to the Center, medical personnel found that the man had severely injured his back in the accident. They found other injuries on his body as well.

Watch the video here:

He was transported via helicopter to Al Zayed hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Last year, a French cyclist was airlifted from the same region after an accident.

In the past, the NSRC has shared safety tips for those who venture into the desert:

  • Make sure you have sufficient food, water and a portable stove in case you have to stay longer.
  • Use a GPS device or smartphone app with offline maps. Mark your starting point, destination, and rest stops
  • For those driving - gas stations may be far from the desert, so carry extra fuel.
  • Travel in a group and stay in contact. It's essential for safety, especially if you get lost. A walkie-talkie is a smart idea.
  • In the event that your vehicle becomes stuck in the sand, you should also have a tow rope and shovel on hand.
  • Ensure your vehicle is in good condition before heading out. Spare tires, tire-changing tools are essential.

