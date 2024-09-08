E-Paper

Watch: Heavy showers, hail hit some parts of UAE

Earlier, NCM had issued yellow alert for rain, wind and dust from 1.30pm to 8pm today

Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 7:00 PM

Last updated: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 7:17 PM

Some areas in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi experienced heavy showers and hail on Sunday evening even as temperature in other parts of the UAE remained above 40 degrees Celsius.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) had predicted generally clear weather for the day, with occasional partly cloudy skies, and a chance of rain for some areas.


In social media posts, the weather department informed about heavy rain with hail taking place in Al Shiwayb in Al Ain and heavy rain in East Al Madam in Sharjah.

Watch rain over Al Shiwayb in Al Ain:

Watch hail and thunderstorm in Al Shiwayb:

A yellow alert was issued for rain, wind and dust in some areas by the NCM. for Sunday. The alert is active from 1.30pm to 8pm.

The alert warns about convective cloud formation with rain, and fresh winds with 40km/hour speed, leading to blowing dust and causing horizontal visibility to drop to less than 3,000m over some eastern areas.

Web Desk

