Watch: Heavy rains, hail continue in UAE; flash flood warning issued

Iraqi Airways has issued an apology for the delays that the incident had caused
Heavy rains, high winds and hail hit parts of the UAE for the third day straight Sunday, even as the mercury soared to nearly 50°C.
Authorities urged residents to avoid going to areas prone to flash floods, with official videos showing rainwater flowing through valleys.
Icy rains were reported in Ras Al Khaimah, Al Ain and Mleiha on the day. Videos posted on social media showed trees swaying dangerously as high-speed winds swept over the country.
Civic bodies worked overtime to clear roads of water and uprooted trees over the weekend. In Dubai alone, municipal workers responded to 85 reports of trees that fell in residential areas and on internal roads and highways.
Signposts and branches fell on cars in some instances. Dubai resident Mohammed Sajjad had pulled over to the side of the road as strong winds and heavy rains lashed Abu Dhabi’s Al Hayar. As he waited, a speed limit signpost fell on his car.
Unstable weather conditions are likely to continue, with rains forecast until at least Tuesday, August 8.
ALSO READ:
Iraqi Airways has issued an apology for the delays that the incident had caused
The two leaders discussed ways to develop cooperation further in new areas
In many occasions, the UAE President's down-to-earth nature has left the public in awe
A Dubai resident shares that having the doll in her childhood made her believe that she 'could truly be anything'
Residents are advised to use alternative routes and follow directional signs
On seeking opinion from an ENT and maxillofacial surgeons, Jamal was told that a long incision on the face would be needed, leading to scarring
The video shared by Galadari Motor Driving Centre, Dubai, has recorded more than 4 million views in just 7 days
At UN meeting, Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE-led efforts to tackle the issue as food insecurity continues to rise