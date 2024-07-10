E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Watch: Heavy rain, hail in some areas of UAE bring respite from summer heat

Temperatures have been soaring across country, with a new high of 50.8℃ recorded on Tuesday

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Heavy showers in Al Ain on Friday evening. Photo: Screengrab/@Storm_centre
Heavy showers in Al Ain on Friday evening. Photo: Screengrab/@Storm_centre

Published: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 6:53 PM

Last updated: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 7:16 PM

In a respite from sweltering summer heat, some areas in Al Ain city in UAE are witnessing heavy showers along with hail, the National Centre of Meteorology posted on social media platforms on Wednesday around 6.15pm.

Temperatures have been soaring across the UAE, and the country recorded a new high on Tuesday, with mercury touching 50.8℃. This was recorded at 3.45pm on July 9, local time, according to the NCM.


The Abu Dhabi Police have called on drivers to be careful given the weather conditions, and to adhere to the variable speed limit shown on the signs and electronic information boards.

Sporadic summer rains are not uncommon in the UAE and they usually last till the end of summer in September. In a recent interview with Khaleej Times, Dr Ahmed Habib from the NCM had said, “The UAE is expecting rainfall in the next few weeks, as rain is standard during the summer months and typically lasts until September 23."


ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE