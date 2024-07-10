Watch: Heavy rain, hail in some areas of UAE bring respite from summer heat

Her work incorporates culturally significant symbols, images and motifs that hold deep meaning in the Emirates
In a respite from sweltering summer heat, some areas in Al Ain city in UAE are witnessing heavy showers along with hail, the National Centre of Meteorology posted on social media platforms on Wednesday around 6.15pm.
Temperatures have been soaring across the UAE, and the country recorded a new high on Tuesday, with mercury touching 50.8℃. This was recorded at 3.45pm on July 9, local time, according to the NCM.
The Abu Dhabi Police have called on drivers to be careful given the weather conditions, and to adhere to the variable speed limit shown on the signs and electronic information boards.
Sporadic summer rains are not uncommon in the UAE and they usually last till the end of summer in September. In a recent interview with Khaleej Times, Dr Ahmed Habib from the NCM had said, “The UAE is expecting rainfall in the next few weeks, as rain is standard during the summer months and typically lasts until September 23."
